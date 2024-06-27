Lightspeed POS (OTCMKTS:LGHEF) Trading 1.7% Higher

Lightspeed POS Inc. (OTCMKTS:LGHEF – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 1.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $32.68 and last traded at $31.54. 9,200 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 132% from the average session volume of 3,972 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.00.

Lightspeed POS Price Performance

About Lightspeed POS

(Get Free Report)

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling software as a service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and e-commerce customers. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc. The company's solutions cover front-end customer experience that include point of sale, omni-channel engagement, and order and loyalty management, as well as management of discounts, price rules, and gift cards; back-end operations management comprising product and menu, inventory, customer, employee, and floor and table management, as well as accounting, workflows, reporting and analytics, and real-time dashboard; and integrated payment gateways.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lightspeed POS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightspeed POS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.