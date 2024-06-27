Leon’s Furniture (TSE:LNF) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $21.20

Shares of Leon’s Furniture Limited (TSE:LNF – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$21.20 and traded as high as C$22.21. Leon’s Furniture shares last traded at C$21.72, with a volume of 9,297 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Leon’s Furniture from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th.

Leon’s Furniture Trading Up 2.0 %

The company has a market capitalization of C$1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$22.11 and its 200-day moving average is C$21.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.31, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Leon’s Furniture (TSE:LNF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$562.25 million for the quarter. Leon’s Furniture had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 5.78%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Leon’s Furniture Limited will post 2.0611111 earnings per share for the current year.

Leon’s Furniture Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Leon’s Furniture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.29%.

Leon’s Furniture Company Profile

Leon's Furniture Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of home furnishings, mattresses, appliances, and electronics in Canada. It operates in two segments, Leon's and The Brick. The company provides repair services for household furniture, electronics, and appliances; home office products; warranties; and credit insurance products, including life, dismemberment, disability, critical illness, and involuntary unemployment.

