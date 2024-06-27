Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) Declares Dividend Increase – $1.15 Per Share

Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of 1.15 per share by the construction company on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This is an increase from Lennox International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10.

Lennox International has increased its dividend by an average of 12.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 15 consecutive years. Lennox International has a payout ratio of 20.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Lennox International to earn $22.47 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.5%.

LII opened at $534.27 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13. The company has a market capitalization of $19.03 billion, a PE ratio of 30.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.05. Lennox International has a 52 week low of $314.11 and a 52 week high of $551.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $497.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $469.68.

Lennox International ( NYSE:LII Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $3.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.17 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Lennox International had a net margin of 12.38% and a return on equity of 303.36%. Analysts forecast that Lennox International will post 19.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Lennox International from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Lennox International from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $550.00 price target on shares of Lennox International in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Lennox International from $500.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Lennox International from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $491.92.

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The Home Comfort Solutions segment provides furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, indoor air quality equipment, comfort control products, and replacement parts and supplies; residential heating, ventilation, cooling equipment, and air conditioning; and evaporator coils and unit heaters under Lennox, Dave Lennox Signature Collection, Armstrong Air, Ducane, AirEase, Concord, MagicPak, Advanced Distributor Products, Allied, Elite Series, Merit Series, Comfort Sync, Healthy Climate, iComfort, ComfortSense, and Lennox Stores name.

