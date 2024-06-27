LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.17.

LC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 target price (up from $9.50) on shares of LendingClub in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of LendingClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of LendingClub in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on LendingClub from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on LendingClub in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company.

In related news, Director Erin Selleck sold 4,083 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.88, for a total transaction of $36,257.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $484,590.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 3.31% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Interval Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of LendingClub in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,821,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of LendingClub in the first quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Ursa Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. Ursa Fund Management LLC now owns 122,500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 37,500 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 70,715 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 4,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its stake in LendingClub by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 7,514 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,328 shares during the period. 74.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LC stock opened at $8.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $913.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.19 and a beta of 2.07. LendingClub has a 12-month low of $4.73 and a 12-month high of $10.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.62 and a 200-day moving average of $8.46.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.08. LendingClub had a return on equity of 3.04% and a net margin of 4.69%. The company had revenue of $180.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that LendingClub will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company, that provides range of financial products and services in the United States. It offers deposit products, including savings accounts, checking accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides loan products, such as consumer loans comprising unsecured personal loans, secured auto refinance loans, and patient and education finance loans; and commercial loans, including small business loans.

