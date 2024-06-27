Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Shares Sold by Exeter Financial LLC

Exeter Financial LLC lessened its stake in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,798 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 593 shares during the quarter. Exeter Financial LLC’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $1,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Lamb Weston by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,252 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 142.9% during the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 15,596 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 9,176 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 17.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 117,254 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,841,000 after purchasing an additional 17,548 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 34.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 108,742 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,054,000 after buying an additional 27,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,473,873 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $136,274,000 after buying an additional 93,127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LW stock traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $83.69. 594,963 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,095,609. The stock has a market cap of $12.08 billion, a PE ratio of 11.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.75. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.41 and a 12 month high of $117.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Lamb Weston ( NYSE:LW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.20). Lamb Weston had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 50.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 5.54 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LW shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $132.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Lamb Weston from $138.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $128.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.40.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

