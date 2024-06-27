Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) Now Covered by Wolfe Research

Research analysts at Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Wolfe Research’s target price indicates a potential upside of 13.94% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Ladder Capital from $12.75 to $12.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ladder Capital currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.70.

Shares of NYSE:LADR opened at $11.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 88.40 and a quick ratio of 88.41. Ladder Capital has a 1 year low of $9.08 and a 1 year high of $12.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 15.01 and a beta of 1.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.05.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LADR. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Ladder Capital by 5.1% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 134,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 6,544 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Ladder Capital by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 197,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ladder Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $329,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ladder Capital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,361,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in Ladder Capital by 160.4% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 234,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,404,000 after purchasing an additional 144,338 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.25% of the company’s stock.

Ladder Capital Corp operates as an internally-managed real estate investment trust in the United States. It operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

