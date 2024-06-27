KraneShares MSCI One Belt One Road ETF (NYSEARCA:OBOR) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Shares of KraneShares MSCI One Belt One Road ETF (NYSEARCA:OBOR – Get Free Report) traded down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $21.56 and last traded at $21.56. 5 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,026 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.61.

KraneShares MSCI One Belt One Road ETF Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.30 million, a P/E ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 0.56.

About KraneShares MSCI One Belt One Road ETF

The KraneShares MSCI One Belt One Road Index ETF (OBOR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-selected, tier-weighted index of companies likely to benefit from China’s One Belt, One Road initiative. OBOR was launched on Sep 7, 2017 and is managed by KraneShares.

