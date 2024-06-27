Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) Price Target Lowered to $34.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 5.10% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on KHC. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.75.

Shares of Kraft Heinz stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $32.35. The stock had a trading volume of 943,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,982,996. The firm has a market cap of $39.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.57. Kraft Heinz has a 12 month low of $30.68 and a 12 month high of $38.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.49 and its 200 day moving average is $36.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.43 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 7.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kraft Heinz will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Lande Rashida La sold 10,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.95, for a total transaction of $364,533.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 158,266 shares in the company, valued at $5,689,662.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KHC. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the 1st quarter worth approximately $136,000. Keynote Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 1st quarter worth $985,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 75.4% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 2,810 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Kraft Heinz by 5.4% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 500,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,269,000 after acquiring an additional 25,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 187.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 123,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,552,000 after purchasing an additional 80,396 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

