KORE Group (NYSE:KORE) Shares to Reverse Split on Monday, July 1st

KORE Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KORE – Free Report) shares are going to reverse split on Monday, July 1st. The 1-5 reverse split was announced on Monday, July 1st. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Monday, July 1st.
KORE Group Stock Up 3.7 %
Shares of NYSE KORE opened at $0.44 on Thursday. KORE Group has a 12-month low of $0.28 and a 12-month high of $1.59. The company has a market cap of $36.36 million, a P/E ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.79.
KORE Group (NYSE:KORE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.06). KORE Group had a negative net margin of 57.97% and a negative return on equity of 123.65%. The company had revenue of $75.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.66 million. Research analysts anticipate that KORE Group will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Read Our Latest Analysis on KORE
Institutional Trading of KORE Group
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in KORE Group stock. Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of KORE Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KORE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 37,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 57.45% of the company’s stock.
KORE Group Company Profile
KORE Group Holdings, Inc provides Internet of Things (IoT) services and solutions worldwide. It offers connectivity and location-based services, device solutions, and managed and professional services that are used in the development and support of IoT technology for the business market. The company's products include IoT connectivity-as-a-service; connectivity enablement-as-a-service; device management services; and security location based services.
