Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY) Stock Price Up 3.3%

Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 3.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $33.90 and last traded at $33.85. Approximately 56,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 116,034 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.77.

Koninklijke DSM Stock Up 3.3 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.85.

Koninklijke DSM Company Profile

Koninklijke DSM N.V., a science-based company, engages in nutrition, health, and sustainable living businesses in the Netherlands, Switzerland, rest of Europe, North America, Latin America, China, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through Nutrition, Materials, and Innovation Center segments.

