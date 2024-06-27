KOK (KOK) Price Tops $0.0009 on Exchanges

KOK (KOK) traded down 16.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 27th. One KOK token can now be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, KOK has traded 54.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. KOK has a market capitalization of $448,872.62 and $135,697.74 worth of KOK was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.82 or 0.00012718 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00010131 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $61,458.68 or 0.99985894 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.84 or 0.00012760 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000065 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001046 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00005670 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000051 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.86 or 0.00079497 BTC.

KOK Token Profile

KOK is a token. It launched on September 30th, 2019. KOK’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. KOK’s official Twitter account is @kok_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. KOK’s official website is kok-chain.io.

Buying and Selling KOK

According to CryptoCompare, “KOK (KOK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. KOK has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 107,333,422.49 in circulation. The last known price of KOK is 0.00103148 USD and is down -43.71 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 18 active market(s) with $113,760.83 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://kok-chain.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KOK directly using US dollars.

