Kinross Gold (TSE:K) Sets New 1-Year High at $11.32

Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K – Get Free Report) (NYSE:KGC)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$11.32 and last traded at C$11.31, with a volume of 1705440 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$10.79.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

K has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from C$9.00 to C$11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Kinross Gold from C$13.50 to C$13.75 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Eight Capital increased their target price on Kinross Gold from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Cormark upgraded Kinross Gold from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from C$11.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from C$12.50 to C$13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$11.88.

Kinross Gold Stock Up 5.6 %

The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$10.18 and its 200 day moving average price is C$8.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.08, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of C$14.01 billion, a PE ratio of 22.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.19.

Kinross Gold (TSE:K – Get Free Report) (NYSE:KGC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C$0.06. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 7.06% and a net margin of 9.86%. The firm had revenue of C$1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.19 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.7244147 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinross Gold Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.65%.

Insider Transactions at Kinross Gold

In other Kinross Gold news, Senior Officer William D. Dunford sold 6,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.76, for a total transaction of C$65,377.76. In related news, Senior Officer Geoffrey Peters Gold sold 600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.83, for a total transaction of C$6,499,680.00. Also, Senior Officer William D. Dunford sold 6,076 shares of Kinross Gold stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.76, for a total transaction of C$65,377.76. Insiders sold a total of 643,076 shares of company stock valued at $6,954,397 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. The company operates the Fort Knox mine and the Manh Choh project in Alaska, as well as the Round Mountain and the Bald Mountain mines in Nevada, the United States; the Paracatu mine in Brazil; the La Coipa and the Lobo-Marte project in Chile; the Tasiast mine in Mauritania; and the Great Bear project in Canada.

