Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 16.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,196 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,886 shares during the quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $4,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Optiver Holding B.V. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 1,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 7,664,300 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,845,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,172,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,764 shares during the period. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,025,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,842,000.

BATS USMV traded down $0.35 on Wednesday, reaching $83.87. 1,295,313 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a one year low of $47.44 and a one year high of $55.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.57 billion, a PE ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.59.

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

