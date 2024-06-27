Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 532 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,118 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 532 shares during the quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $2,909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bare Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.25, for a total value of $2,660,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,554,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,343,378.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

Advanced Micro Devices stock traded down $2.71 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $157.54. The company had a trading volume of 36,913,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,479,848. The firm has a market capitalization of $254.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 231.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $158.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.76. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.11 and a 52 week high of $227.30.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.72% and a net margin of 4.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $192.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 price target (down from $195.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.83.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

