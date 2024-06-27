Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 468 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Free Report) by 11.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,619 shares of the company’s stock after selling 468 shares during the quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOOG. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 464.7% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 96 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 60.6% in the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 178.4% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Union Savings Bank grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

VOOG stock traded up $1.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $336.03. The company had a trading volume of 106,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,228. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $313.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $296.77. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $236.38 and a 12-month high of $338.64. The company has a market capitalization of $11.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.04 and a beta of 1.13.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large-cap growth stocks VOOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

