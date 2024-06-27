Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,274 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 8.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,456 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,274 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group makes up about 0.8% of Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $7,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Richelieu Gestion SA acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. CGC Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1,000.0% in the fourth quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 55 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 148.1% in the fourth quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 67 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. 87.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on UNH. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $545.00 to $562.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $546.00 to $559.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. HSBC raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $580.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $607.00 to $546.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $579.74.

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

NYSE:UNH traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $484.09. 3,152,581 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,159,018. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $498.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $502.75. The company has a market cap of $445.55 billion, a PE ratio of 29.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.58. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $436.38 and a 12-month high of $554.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.63 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $99.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.23 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 26.50%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th were given a dividend of $2.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 17th. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.88. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is presently 51.34%.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.