Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 11.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,101 shares during the quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $2,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 54,200.0% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of BATS:NOBL traded down $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $96.36. 443,833 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm has a market cap of $11.70 billion, a PE ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 0.68. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.69 and a fifty-two week high of $67.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.87.

About ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

