Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 978 Shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Free Report) by 12.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,128 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 978 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thompson Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 95.7% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 3,750.0% in the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $137,000. 89.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:LQD traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $107.60. The company had a trading volume of 26,190,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,971,924. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.98. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $98.24 and a 12 month high of $111.40.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Profile

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

