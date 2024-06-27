Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 109.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,873 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares during the quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of American Express by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 23,211 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $4,349,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Express by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 11,587 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,171,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of American Express by 417.3% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 415,696 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $77,876,000 after purchasing an additional 335,338 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Investment Group LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,460,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in American Express by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 9,806 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,837,000 after purchasing an additional 2,572 shares in the last quarter. 84.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Express stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $230.68. The stock had a trading volume of 2,861,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,057,300. American Express has a 1-year low of $140.91 and a 1-year high of $244.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $234.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $215.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 19th. The payment services company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.79 billion. American Express had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 32.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.40 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that American Express will post 13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is an increase from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 23.06%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of American Express from $222.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $221.00 price target (up from $220.00) on shares of American Express in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on American Express from $253.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com upgraded American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on American Express from $243.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Express currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $220.30.

In related news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 38,873 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.63, for a total transaction of $9,276,263.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 76,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,209,855.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Jennifer Skyler sold 14,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.73, for a total transaction of $3,578,087.46. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,371 shares in the company, valued at $3,957,361.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 38,873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.63, for a total value of $9,276,263.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 76,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,209,855.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 177,717 shares of company stock worth $41,680,999. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

