Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Has $3.67 Million Stock Position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO – Free Report) by 13.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,515 shares during the quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 were worth $3,669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SSO. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 7,971,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $518,680,000 after buying an additional 3,985,950 shares in the last quarter. Adams Wealth Management acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,435,000. TTP Investments Inc. raised its stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 88.5% in the fourth quarter. TTP Investments Inc. now owns 822,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,548,000 after purchasing an additional 386,287 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the fourth quarter valued at about $17,914,000. Finally, IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the fourth quarter valued at about $14,997,000.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 Stock Up 0.2 %

SSO stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $83.10. The company had a trading volume of 1,456,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,405,999. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $77.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.71. ProShares Ultra S&P500 has a 1-year low of $48.59 and a 1-year high of $84.24.

About ProShares Ultra S&P500

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (the Fund), formerly Ultra S&P500 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs) selected by the S&P U.S.

