Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.13 Million Stock Position in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Free Report) by 181.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,373 shares during the quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land were worth $2,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPL. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 1,743.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,687,000 after buying an additional 7,617 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 68.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,481,000 after acquiring an additional 5,674 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. now owns 19,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,879,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 220.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. 59.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Texas Pacific Land Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE TPL traded down $7.88 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $742.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 156,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,963. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $637.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $567.00. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a 1-year low of $428.33 and a 1-year high of $799.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.07 billion, a PE ratio of 39.47 and a beta of 1.59.

Texas Pacific Land Dividend Announcement

Texas Pacific Land ( NYSE:TPL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $4.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.58 by $0.39. Texas Pacific Land had a net margin of 65.74% and a return on equity of 43.16%. The firm had revenue of $174.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.20 million. As a group, analysts expect that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 21.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a $10.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. Texas Pacific Land’s payout ratio is 24.88%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TPL has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Texas Pacific Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. BWS Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $917.00 price objective on shares of Texas Pacific Land in a research report on Friday, May 10th.

About Texas Pacific Land

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company owns a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres, total of approximately 195,000 NRA located in the western part of Texas.

