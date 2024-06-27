Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 13.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,961 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 618 shares during the quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 48.5% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 150 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Verisk Analytics in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VRSK traded down $2.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $269.86. The stock had a trading volume of 541,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 861,645. The stock has a market cap of $38.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.94. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $215.32 and a 12-month high of $273.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $248.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $241.55.

Verisk Analytics Dividend Announcement

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.11. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 28.45% and a return on equity of 268.19%. The business had revenue of $704.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $699.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Saturday, June 15th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.10%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VRSK has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $238.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Verisk Analytics from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $255.08.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Elizabeth Mann sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.31, for a total value of $52,462.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,356,444.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Verisk Analytics news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total value of $376,057.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 52,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,066,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Elizabeth Mann sold 200 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.31, for a total value of $52,462.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,356,444.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,265 shares of company stock valued at $774,953 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About Verisk Analytics

(Free Report)

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics and technology solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers policy language, prospective loss costs, policy writing and rating rules, and various underwriting solutions for risk selection and segmentation, pricing, and workflow optimization; property- and auto- specific rating and underwriting information solutions that allows clients to understand, quantify, underwrite, mitigate, and avoid potential loss for risks; catastrophe modeling solutions, which enables companies to identify, quantify, and plan for the financial consequences of catastrophes for use by insurers, reinsurers, intermediaries, financial institutions, and governments.

