Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 4,735 Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 116.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,789 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,735 shares during the quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $762,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,071,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,977,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,871,000 after acquiring an additional 517,435 shares during the period. First National Trust Co increased its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 8,072.2% in the 4th quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 337,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,301,000 after acquiring an additional 332,978 shares during the last quarter. Steele Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $20,038,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,290,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,763,000 after acquiring an additional 215,713 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:VONG traded up $0.48 on Wednesday, reaching $94.36. 577,138 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 860,072. The firm has a market cap of $20.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.74 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.49. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $65.85 and a 52 week high of $95.03.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VONG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.