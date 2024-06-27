Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 13,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $793,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COWZ. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,498,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,841,000 after acquiring an additional 822,076 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,339,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,578,000 after acquiring an additional 709,324 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,903,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,924,000 after acquiring an additional 626,253 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,602,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,290,000 after purchasing an additional 96,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,552,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,671,000 after purchasing an additional 588,269 shares in the last quarter.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

COWZ stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.55. 1,712,975 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.14 and a 200 day moving average of $54.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.44 billion, a PE ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.79.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Profile

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

