Kinetik Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTK) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Kinetik Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTK – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.50.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KNTK. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Kinetik from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Mizuho upped their target price on Kinetik from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Kinetik in a research note on Monday, March 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank upped their target price on Kinetik from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Kinetik in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KNTK. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Kinetik by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 40,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Kinetik by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 22,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after buying an additional 1,149 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Kinetik by 2,738.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 199,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,720,000 after buying an additional 192,103 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kinetik by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 9,036,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,995,000 after buying an additional 1,422,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kinetik by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 29,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $993,000 after buying an additional 4,275 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.11% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ KNTK opened at $40.71 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.61. Kinetik has a 12-month low of $31.31 and a 12-month high of $41.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.68, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 2.83.

Kinetik (NASDAQ:KNTK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $341.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.52 million. Kinetik had a negative return on equity of 48.03% and a net margin of 29.62%. The business’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Kinetik will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 29th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 26th. Kinetik’s dividend payout ratio is presently 122.95%.

Kinetik Holdings Inc operates as a midstream company in the Texas Delaware Basin. The company operates through two segments, Midstream Logistics and Pipeline Transportation. It provides gathering, transportation, compression, processing, stabilization, treating, storage, and transportation services for companies that produce natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil; and water gathering and disposal services.

