Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) Shares Purchased by Vert Asset Management LLC

Vert Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 260,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,027 shares during the period. Kimco Realty makes up 2.1% of Vert Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Vert Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $5,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new position in shares of Kimco Realty in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimco Realty in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kimco Realty in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimco Realty in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty in the first quarter worth approximately $82,000. Institutional investors own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on KIM. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Kimco Realty in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective (down previously from $26.00) on shares of Kimco Realty in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.52.

Kimco Realty stock traded up $0.23 on Thursday, hitting $19.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 392,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,942,068. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Kimco Realty Corp has a one year low of $16.34 and a one year high of $22.83. The firm has a market cap of $12.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.50.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 6th. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is 181.14%.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

