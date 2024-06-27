Kelso Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:KIQ) Trading Up 12.7%

Kelso Technologies Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KIQ – Get Free Report) shares rose 12.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.12 and last traded at $0.12. Approximately 154,203 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 546,666 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.10.

The company has a market cap of $5.99 million, a PE ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 0.41.

Kelso Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:KIQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.07 million during the quarter. Kelso Technologies had a negative net margin of 23.24% and a negative return on equity of 24.41%.

About Kelso Technologies

Kelso Technologies Inc develops, produces, and distributes proprietary equipment used in transportation applications in the United States and Canada. It offers rail and road transport equipment, such as pressure relief, vacuum relief, bottom outlet, pressure car pressure relief, pressure car angle, and top ball valves; and one-bolt manways and related equipment, emergency response equipment, and no spill locomotive fueling equipment; and other specialty valves, parts, equipment, and services.

