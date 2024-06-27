Kanzhun (NASDAQ:BZ) Shares Gap Down to $19.51

Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $19.51, but opened at $19.06. Kanzhun shares last traded at $18.98, with a volume of 105,614 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on BZ shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Kanzhun from $22.00 to $23.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. HSBC started coverage on shares of Kanzhun in a research report on Friday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kanzhun from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. New Street Research raised shares of Kanzhun from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $17.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Macquarie raised shares of Kanzhun from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.67.

Kanzhun Trading Down 2.3 %

The company has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a PE ratio of 50.03 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.73.

Kanzhun (NASDAQ:BZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $235.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.09 million. Kanzhun had a net margin of 20.55% and a return on equity of 9.73%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kanzhun Limited will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kanzhun

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Kanzhun in the fourth quarter worth $98,023,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Kanzhun by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,978,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,688,000 after buying an additional 877,342 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new stake in Kanzhun during the fourth quarter worth $4,311,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Kanzhun by 1.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,615,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,376,000 after buying an additional 216,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY boosted its holdings in Kanzhun by 23.5% during the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 3,050,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,280,000 after buying an additional 581,094 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.67% of the company’s stock.

About Kanzhun

Kanzhun Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online recruitment services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers its recruitment services through a mobile app under the BOSS Zhipin brand name. Its services allow enterprise customers to access and interact with job seekers and manage their recruitment process.

