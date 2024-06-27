Jupiter Wellness (NASDAQ:JUPW) Shares Down 1.9%

Jupiter Wellness, Inc. (NASDAQ:JUPW – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 1.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.03 and last traded at $1.05. 829,920 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 9% from the average session volume of 911,297 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.07.

Jupiter Wellness Stock Down 2.9 %

The stock has a market cap of $27.73 million, a P/E ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 0.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.28.

About Jupiter Wellness

Jupiter Wellness, Inc, a wellness company, engages in the research and development of over-the-counter products and intellectual property. Its products pipeline includes Photocil to address psoriasis and vitiligo; JW-700 to treat hair loss; JW-500 for women's sexual wellness; NoStingz, a jellyfish sting prevention sunscreen; and JW-110 for the treatment of atopic dermatitis/eczema.

