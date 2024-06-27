JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ) Shares Purchased by Ellis Investment Partners LLC

Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 18.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 206,575 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,464 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF accounts for 2.4% of Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $11,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JEPQ. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 48.0% during the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:JEPQ opened at $55.58 on Thursday. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52 week low of $44.95 and a 52 week high of $55.58. The company has a market cap of $13.13 billion, a PE ratio of 32.10 and a beta of -0.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.64.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.4497 per share. This is an increase from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.71%.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

