JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF (NASDAQ:JGLO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF (NASDAQ:JGLO – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 517,288 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 47% from the previous session’s volume of 351,569 shares.The stock last traded at $60.46 and had previously closed at $60.35.

JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $58.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.95.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of JGLO. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Finally, Nwam LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $324,000.

JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF Global Select Equity ETF (JGLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund seeks long-term capital appreciation through an active management that invests in stocks of any capitalization located in both developed and emerging markets.

