JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Target Price to $20.00

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the blue-jean maker’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 4.44% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. OTR Global started coverage on Levi Strauss & Co. in a report on Friday, June 14th. They set a “positive” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. UBS Group increased their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Levi Strauss & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.44.

Get Levi Strauss & Co. alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Levi Strauss & Co.

Levi Strauss & Co. Stock Down 17.2 %

Shares of NYSE LEVI traded down $3.97 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $19.15. 5,934,169 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,370,199. The company has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a PE ratio of 61.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.43. Levi Strauss & Co. has a one year low of $12.41 and a one year high of $24.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.28.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 20.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Levi Strauss & Co. news, Director David A. Friedman sold 16,666 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.94, for a total value of $398,984.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 166,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,990,223.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director David A. Friedman sold 16,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.94, for a total value of $398,984.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 166,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,990,223.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Bradley J. Haas sold 100,000 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.05, for a total value of $2,405,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 772,263 shares of company stock valued at $17,256,670. Corporate insiders own 3.14% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Levi Strauss & Co.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LEVI. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 5.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 538,163 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $7,308,000 after acquiring an additional 26,902 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 40.2% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 49,879 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 14,295 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the third quarter valued at about $2,834,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 1.4% in the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 152,262 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $2,068,000 after acquiring an additional 2,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the third quarter valued at about $442,000. 69.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Levi Strauss & Co. Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Levi Strauss & Co designs, markets, and sells apparels and related accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, activewears, tops, shorts, skirts, dresses, jumpsuits, shirts, sweaters, jackets, footwear, and related accessories under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, Denizen, and Beyond Yoga brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.