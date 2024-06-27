JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Legal & General Group (LON:LGEN) Price Target to GBX 285

Legal & General Group (LON:LGEN – Free Report) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 330 ($4.19) to GBX 285 ($3.62) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

LGEN has been the subject of several other reports. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and set a GBX 289 ($3.67) target price on shares of Legal & General Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Legal & General Group from GBX 300 ($3.81) to GBX 275 ($3.49) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a hold rating and set a GBX 255 ($3.23) target price on shares of Legal & General Group in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 285.80 ($3.63).

Shares of LON LGEN opened at GBX 227.50 ($2.89) on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 242.90 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 245.78. The company has a current ratio of 4.70, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,372.51. The firm has a market capitalization of £13.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,250.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.35. Legal & General Group has a 12-month low of GBX 203.10 ($2.58) and a 12-month high of GBX 259 ($3.29).

In related news, insider Henrietta Baldock bought 958 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 254 ($3.22) per share, with a total value of £2,433.32 ($3,086.79). In related news, insider Henrietta Baldock bought 958 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 254 ($3.22) per share, with a total value of £2,433.32 ($3,086.79). Also, insider Jeff Davies sold 220,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 243 ($3.08), for a total transaction of £536,801.58 ($680,961.03). Insiders have bought 10,919 shares of company stock valued at $2,732,050 over the last 90 days. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in Legal & General Retirement Institutional (LGRI), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Retail segments.

