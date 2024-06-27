JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Price Target to $180.00

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $130.00 to $180.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 32.95% from the stock’s current price.

MU has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Argus upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. UBS Group boosted their price target on Micron Technology from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Micron Technology from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Micron Technology from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Micron Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.60.

Micron Technology stock traded down $6.97 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $135.39. 18,694,115 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,195,840. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.24 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.26. Micron Technology has a fifty-two week low of $60.50 and a fifty-two week high of $157.54.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.67 billion. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 20.57% and a negative return on equity of 8.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 81.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.57) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Micron Technology will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.09, for a total value of $854,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 743,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,780,874.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Micron Technology news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.09, for a total value of $854,630.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 743,557 shares in the company, valued at $90,780,874.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.42, for a total value of $1,851,300.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 138,387 shares in the company, valued at $17,079,723.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 304,840 shares of company stock worth $37,961,924. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MU. DecisionPoint Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 230.7% in the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 248 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Pingora Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Micron Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

