Jowell Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:JWEL) Short Interest Update

Jowell Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:JWEL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 66,800 shares, a growth of 13,260.0% from the May 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 195,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 3.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Jowell Global Stock Up 0.5 %
JWEL traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2.15. The company had a trading volume of 3,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,574. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.70. Jowell Global has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $5.60.
Jowell Global Company Profile
