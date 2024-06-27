Jowell Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:JWEL) Short Interest Update

Jowell Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:JWEL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 66,800 shares, a growth of 13,260.0% from the May 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 195,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 3.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Jowell Global Stock Up 0.5 %

JWEL traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2.15. The company had a trading volume of 3,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,574. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.70. Jowell Global has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $5.60.

Jowell Global Company Profile

Jowell Global Ltd. engages in the online retail of cosmetics, health and nutritional supplements, and household products in China. It also sells skin care, body care, and baby and children's products; washing items; fragrances; food products; electronics; and apparel. In addition, it sells its products through retail stores under the Love Home Store, LHH Store, and Juhao Best Choice Store brand names.

