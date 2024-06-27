Jefferies Financial Group Boosts NU (NYSE:NU) Price Target to $15.20

NU (NYSE:NU – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Jefferies Financial Group from $10.80 to $15.20 in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

NU has been the subject of several other research reports. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of NU from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. TheStreet raised shares of NU from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of NU from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $11.70.

NU Price Performance

NU stock opened at $12.69 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.62. NU has a 52-week low of $6.61 and a 52-week high of $12.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.81, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40.

NU (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.09. NU had a net margin of 13.86% and a return on equity of 22.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that NU will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NU

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in NU by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 202,618,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,417,237,000 after purchasing an additional 27,420,994 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of NU by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 169,450,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,021,540,000 after acquiring an additional 54,681,625 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of NU by 1,157.4% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 99,965,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,192,590,000 after acquiring an additional 92,015,719 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of NU by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 87,155,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,770,000 after acquiring an additional 21,342,814 shares during the period. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of NU by 92.7% during the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 85,220,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,888,000 after acquiring an additional 40,992,413 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.90% of the company’s stock.

NU Company Profile

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking platform and digital financial services in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, and internationally. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

