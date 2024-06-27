JE Cleantech Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:JCSE) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

JE Cleantech Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:JCSE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,600 shares, a drop of 95.6% from the May 31st total of 697,900 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 713,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
JE Cleantech Trading Up 4.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ JCSE traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.91. 3,127 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 408,308. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.94. JE Cleantech has a 52-week low of $0.60 and a 52-week high of $1.87.
JE Cleantech Company Profile
