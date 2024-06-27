JE Cleantech Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:JCSE) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

JE Cleantech Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:JCSE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,600 shares, a drop of 95.6% from the May 31st total of 697,900 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 713,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

JE Cleantech Trading Up 4.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ JCSE traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.91. 3,127 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 408,308. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.94. JE Cleantech has a 52-week low of $0.60 and a 52-week high of $1.87.

JE Cleantech Company Profile

JE Cleantech Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells cleaning systems for various industrial end-use applications in Singapore, Malaysia, and internationally. It provides various cleaning systems and other equipment, including aqueous washing systems, plating and cleaning systems, train cleaning systems, and filtration units, as well as equipment parts and components.

