JD Bancshares (OTCMKTS:JDVB) Shares Up 0.5%

JD Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:JDVB – Get Free Report) shares shot up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $22.10 and last traded at $22.10. 1,355 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 14% from the average session volume of 1,192 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.00.

JD Bancshares Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.88.

JD Bancshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 2nd.

JD Bancshares Company Profile

JD Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for JD Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses primarily in South Louisiana. The company offers checking, demand, savings, individual retirement, and certificates of deposit accounts; commercial, business, real estate, agricultural, mobile home, vehicle, consumer, and mortgage loans; debit and credit cards; and overdraft protection, wire transfer, bill payment, safe deposit box, automatic clearance house origination, online and mobile banking, merchant, and other banking services.

