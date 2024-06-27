Janus Henderson U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:JRE) Stock Price Down 1.2%

Janus Henderson U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:JRE – Get Free Report) dropped 1.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $21.90 and last traded at $21.90. Approximately 19 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 8,579 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.16.

Janus Henderson U.S. Real Estate ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

The firm has a market cap of $3.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.01 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.50 and a 200-day moving average of $21.92.

Get Janus Henderson U.S. Real Estate ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Janus Henderson U.S. Real Estate ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Janus Henderson U.S. Real Estate ETF stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:JRE – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 30,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $676,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 20.11% of Janus Henderson U.S. Real Estate ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

About Janus Henderson U.S. Real Estate ETF

The Janus Henderson U.S. Real Estate ETF (JRE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of real-estate and real estate-related companies in the United States. JRE was launched on Jun 22, 2021 and is managed by Janus Henderson.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson U.S. Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson U.S. Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.