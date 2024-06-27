Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS) Shares Sold by Financial Enhancement Group LLC

Financial Enhancement Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS – Free Report) by 39.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 442,868 shares of the company’s stock after selling 283,711 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF accounts for approximately 3.2% of Financial Enhancement Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Financial Enhancement Group LLC owned about 0.50% of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF worth $19,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JMBS. CWM LLC grew its position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 1,098.2% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 108.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 200.3% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the first quarter worth about $57,000.

Get Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF alerts:

Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF stock traded down $0.19 on Wednesday, reaching $44.77. 485,834 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 426,423. Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 1-year low of $41.58 and a 1-year high of $46.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.86.

Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Increases Dividend

About Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1941 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This is an increase from Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17.

(Free Report)

The Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (JMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund of mortgage-backed securities. The fund seeks a high level of total return. JMBS was launched on Sep 12, 2018 and is managed by Janus Henderson.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.