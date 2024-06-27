Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF (BATS:JBBB) Shares Sold by Epiq Partners LLC

Epiq Partners LLC lowered its position in Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF (BATS:JBBB – Free Report) by 11.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 127,078 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,800 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF makes up about 4.1% of Epiq Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Epiq Partners LLC owned 1.55% of Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF worth $6,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Adams Wealth Management lifted its stake in Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF by 61.8% in the fourth quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 185,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,903,000 after acquiring an additional 70,920 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF in the third quarter valued at about $442,000. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $686,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $669,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF by 149.6% in the fourth quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 31,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 19,110 shares during the period.

Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF Stock Performance

BATS:JBBB remained flat at $49.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 186,012 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.58.

Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF Increases Dividend

About Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.3133 per share. This is a positive change from Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd.

The Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF (JBBB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund of floating-rate collateralized loan obligations (CLOs) of varying maturities, rated between BBB+ and B- from global issuers. JBBB was launched on Jan 11, 2022 and is managed by Janus Henderson.

