Janiczek Wealth Management LLC Sells 560 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 37.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 928 shares of the company’s stock after selling 560 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EXC. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Exelon by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 93,146,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,343,945,000 after purchasing an additional 2,352,547 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Exelon by 0.6% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,644,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,837,000 after acquiring an additional 78,316 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Exelon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $382,015,000. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its stake in Exelon by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 9,711,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,639,000 after purchasing an additional 274,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Exelon by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,853,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,145,000 after purchasing an additional 109,263 shares during the period. 80.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Exelon Trading Down 0.5 %

EXC traded down $0.18 on Thursday, hitting $34.62. 1,582,480 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,864,527. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.62 billion, a PE ratio of 14.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.52. Exelon Co. has a 12 month low of $33.35 and a 12 month high of $43.53.

Exelon Dividend Announcement

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.01). Exelon had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 10.44%. The firm had revenue of $6.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. Exelon’s payout ratio is 65.52%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Exelon from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Exelon from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Exelon from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Exelon from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Exelon from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Exelon currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.91.

About Exelon

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

Featured Articles

