Janiczek Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 172,860 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,078 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for about 1.9% of Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $8,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 39.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,993,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,891,000 after acquiring an additional 5,127,429 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,457,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,949,000 after acquiring an additional 3,081,352 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,574,000. Sollinda Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,809,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 307.9% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 983,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,402,000 after acquiring an additional 742,399 shares during the last quarter.
JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance
Shares of JPST traded up $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $50.46. 1,594,791 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,780,964. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.35. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 52-week low of $49.93 and a 52-week high of $50.51.
About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF
The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- BlackBerry Stock: Strong Earnings, Profitability Challenges Ahead
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- Progress Software Stock Back in the Green After Beating Forecasts
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- Goldman Sachs Raises Stock Target for Affirm: Key Insights
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.