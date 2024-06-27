Janiczek Wealth Management LLC Has $453,000 Position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY)

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY – Free Report) by 39.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,177 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDY. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth approximately $189,000. Aprio Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Institutional investors own 14.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RDY traded up $3.41 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $75.44. The stock had a trading volume of 175,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,949. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited has a 52 week low of $61.60 and a 52 week high of $77.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $71.16 and a 200 day moving average of $71.72. The company has a market cap of $12.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.52.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories ( NYSE:RDY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $850.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $825.20 million. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 19.97%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on RDY shares. StockNews.com downgraded Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Barclays upped their price objective on Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th.

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), and Others segments. The company's Global Generics segment manufactures and markets prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products that are marketed under a brand name or as a generic finished dosages with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations.

