Janiczek Wealth Management LLC Has $44,000 Holdings in Qifu Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN)

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Qifu Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN – Free Report) by 131.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,386 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,355 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Qifu Technology were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. AI Squared Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Qifu Technology during the 4th quarter worth $3,373,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Qifu Technology by 119.3% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 76,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 41,814 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Qifu Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $794,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Qifu Technology by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,901,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,082,000 after buying an additional 324,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Qifu Technology by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 920,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,567,000 after buying an additional 15,427 shares during the period. 74.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Qifu Technology from $23.54 to $23.80 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th.

Shares of Qifu Technology stock traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $19.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 437,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,108,311. The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 5.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.76 and a 200 day moving average of $17.35. Qifu Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.68 and a 12 month high of $21.57.

Qifu Technology (NASDAQ:QFIN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 19th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.02. Qifu Technology had a net margin of 26.80% and a return on equity of 20.96%. The firm had revenue of $575.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $590.38 million. Equities analysts expect that Qifu Technology, Inc. will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

Qifu Technology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates credit-tech platform under the 360 Jietiao brand in the People's Republic of China. It provides credit-driven services that matches borrowers with financial institutions to conduct customer acquisition, initial and credit screening, advanced risk assessment, credit assessment, fund matching, and other post-facilitation services; and platform services, including loan facilitation and post-facilitation services to financial institution partners under intelligence credit engine, referral services, and risk management software-as-a-service.

