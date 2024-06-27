Janiczek Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 182.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,217 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,305 shares during the period. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF makes up approximately 0.4% of Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Bangor Savings Bank purchased a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of VV stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $251.48. 115,573 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 240,527. The firm has a market cap of $36.15 billion, a PE ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $241.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $232.49. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $187.49 and a 1 year high of $252.40.

About Vanguard Large-Cap ETF

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

