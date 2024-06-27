Janiczek Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 10.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 788 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intuit by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 18,523 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,464,000 after buying an additional 5,484 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Intuit by 69.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after buying an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of Intuit by 50.3% during the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 227 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Intuit in the 3rd quarter worth about $14,252,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in Intuit by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 127,735 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $65,265,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the period. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intuit stock traded up $14.92 during trading on Thursday, reaching $652.40. The company had a trading volume of 708,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,341,414. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $444.19 and a 12-month high of $676.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $616.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $627.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.08, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $9.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.12 by $1.76. Intuit had a net margin of 19.43% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The firm had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.80 earnings per share. Intuit’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 11.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.21%.

In other news, insider Scott D. Cook sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $597.85, for a total transaction of $44,838,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,791,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,060,279,741.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 1,415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $604.58, for a total value of $855,480.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,409,880.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott D. Cook sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $597.85, for a total transaction of $44,838,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,791,469 shares in the company, valued at $4,060,279,741.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 193,937 shares of company stock worth $113,123,232 over the last ninety days. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

INTU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $725.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Intuit from $775.00 to $757.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $625.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $750.00 to $760.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $679.41.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

