Janiczek Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 23.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 980 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $66,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AZN. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 49,492,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,351,653,000 after purchasing an additional 358,399 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in AstraZeneca by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 34,782,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,342,367,000 after purchasing an additional 164,183 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its stake in AstraZeneca by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 14,684,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $988,972,000 after purchasing an additional 4,122,965 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 10,424,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,617,000 after buying an additional 889,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,404,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,361,000 after acquiring an additional 233,015 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.35% of the company’s stock.

AZN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. Barclays raised shares of AstraZeneca to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Argus lifted their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of AstraZeneca to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.00.

Shares of AZN stock traded down $1.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $78.00. 1,642,532 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,597,929. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $77.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.20. The company has a market cap of $241.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.48. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12-month low of $60.47 and a 12-month high of $80.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.08. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 30.42% and a net margin of 13.30%. The firm had revenue of $12.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.92 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

