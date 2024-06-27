Janiczek Wealth Management LLC Buys 347 Shares of Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS)

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS – Free Report) by 14.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,692 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tenaris were worth $106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TS. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Tenaris by 91.1% during the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,576,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228,287 shares in the last quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD acquired a new position in Tenaris in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $19,155,000. Kiltearn Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Tenaris during the fourth quarter valued at $17,255,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Tenaris by 101.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 877,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,723,000 after purchasing an additional 442,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KGH Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Tenaris in the third quarter worth $10,270,000. Institutional investors own 10.45% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on TS. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Tenaris from $49.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Tenaris from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.60.

Shares of Tenaris stock traded down $0.54 on Thursday, reaching $29.78. 2,051,613 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,989,424. Tenaris S.A. has a 52 week low of $27.92 and a 52 week high of $40.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.70. The company has a market capitalization of $17.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.48.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.23. Tenaris had a return on equity of 21.11% and a net margin of 24.89%. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 billion. On average, analysts expect that Tenaris S.A. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tenaris SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products and related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers steel casings, tubing products, mechanical and structural pipes, line pipes, cold-drawn pipes, and premium joints and couplings; and coiled tubing products for oil and gas drilling and workovers, and subsea pipelines.

