Janiczek Wealth Management LLC Buys 147 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 33.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 583 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $91,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in Keysight Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $395,789,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $303,444,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 105.5% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,383,143 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $379,134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223,694 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Keysight Technologies by 18,983.0% in the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 508,753 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $80,938,000 after acquiring an additional 506,087 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 260.2% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 680,125 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $108,201,000 after purchasing an additional 491,328 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

Keysight Technologies Stock Down 0.5 %

KEYS stock traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $135.28. 313,362 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,200,115. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $143.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.87. The company has a market cap of $23.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.00. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.57 and a 52 week high of $172.72.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 23.79% and a net margin of 15.70%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on KEYS. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $208.00 to $195.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $141.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.33.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Keysight Technologies

Insider Transactions at Keysight Technologies

In other news, VP Lisa M. Poole sold 440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total value of $60,038.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $533,928.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $143.35 per share, with a total value of $65,941.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,101,071.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Lisa M. Poole sold 440 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total value of $60,038.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $533,928.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.